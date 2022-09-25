Departmental committee on surgical instruments meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Departmental Committee on Surgical Instruments/Health/Personal Care & Allied Industries chairman Zeeshan Tariq held a committee meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Sunday.

Issues pertaining to implementation of MDR and Rebates with regard to surgical industryof Sialkot were discussed.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar was also present on the occasion.