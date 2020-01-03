UrduPoint.com
Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) Approves Rs76mn For Skilled Education Of Probationers, Parolees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:00 PM

A meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) chaired by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikramullah Khan here Friday approved Rs76million fund for skilled education to probationers and parolees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) chaired by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikramullah Khan here Friday approved Rs76million fund for skilled education to probationers and parolees.

According to handout, "under the scheme, 1100 parolees and probationers would be trained which would enable them to earn livelihood and a skilled person can guarantee a peaceful and prosperous society" said secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikramullah khan said that comprehensive strategy would be made for the purpose and the initiative would reduce crime rates besides rectify the evils.

He said that the main objective of the project is to support probationers and parolees with skill development opportunities so that they would be made useful part of the society.

