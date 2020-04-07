UrduPoint.com
Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) Approves 11 Telecom Sector Projects Worth Rs 11.5 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 11 projects of Information Technology and Telecom sector worth Rs 11.515 billion for financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 11 projects of Information Technology and Telecom sector worth Rs 11.515 billion for financial year 2020-21.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects said a press issued here on Tuesday.

Out of these 11 projects five projects are based in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities there.

The projects include President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband services in AJ & K AND GB Phase-II; Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway; Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.

R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS, AJK & GB; Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ&K and GB; Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJ &K and GB; Protection and upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of cross border connectivity AJ&K and GB; Standardization of Call Center Industry; Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC's Voice Network & Integration/Inter-Operability with LEA's Setup; One Patient One ID Federal government Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.

