Departmental exam for PAS, DMS Grade-17 officers in November: Notification

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provincial Establishment department Friday notified that departmental examination 2019 for BPS-17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) would be held in first week of November

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Establishment department Friday notified that departmental examination 2019 for BPS-17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) would be held in first week of November.

It said that all the provincial departments have been advised to send details of intending candidates to Establishment department by October 31, adding that the examinations would include papers of Criminal Law 2 and 3, Revenue Law 3, Jail, Local Government, Civil Law 2 and Treasury.