UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Departmental Exam Of Grade 17 Officers In First Week Of November

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Departmental exam of Grade 17 officers in first week of November

The departmental examination 2019 for Grade 17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) is scheduled to be held in first week of November 2019, said a statement issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The departmental examination 2019 for Grade 17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) is scheduled to be held in first week of November 2019, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

All provincial departments have been directed to send recommendations of intending officers to Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 31st October 2019.

The exam would comprise papers of Criminal Law-II, Criminal Law-III, Revenue Law-II, Revenue Law-III, Jail, Local Government, Civil Law-II and Treasury, said that statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail October November Criminals 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Civil society shows concerns over slow-paced proce ..

3 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman trapped in blind alley: Sh Rashid

3 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Bannu

3 minutes ago

Arab League Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw T ..

3 minutes ago

Practical measures being taken to facilitate sailo ..

45 minutes ago

UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council following up pro ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.