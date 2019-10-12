Departmental exam of Grade 17 officers in first week of November

The departmental examination 2019 for Grade 17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) is scheduled to be held in first week of November 2019, said a statement issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The departmental examination 2019 for Grade 17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) is scheduled to be held in first week of November 2019 , said a statement issued here on Saturday.

All provincial departments have been directed to send recommendations of intending officers to Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 31st October 2019.

The exam would comprise papers of Criminal Law-II, Criminal Law-III, Revenue Law-II, Revenue Law-III, Jail, Local Government, Civil Law-II and Treasury, said that statement.