Departmental PAS, DMS exams next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Departmental Examination of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) (BS-17) officers is scheduled in second week of April 2020, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

The subjects of examination are Criminal Law II (I), Criminal Law III (II), Revenue Law II (I), Revenue Law III (II), Jail, Local Government, Civil Law II (I) and Treasury.

The authorities have been asked to recommend Names and particulars of officers who intend to appear in the said examination on prescribed proforma.