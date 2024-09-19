Departmental Promotion Committee Approves Promotions For Clerical Staff
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Following the Provincial Government's Public Agenda Program, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Haripur, where promotions for clerical staff were officially approved.
The committee conducted a thorough review of the clerical staff's previous records and performance, leading to the approval of several promotions.
The promoted staff members were Bilal Rasheed, Saeed Ahmed, and Abdul Wahid as Assistants, along with Ehsan Shah, Muhammad Bilal, and Nasir Iqbal as Senior Clerks.
Deputy Commissioner Shozab Abbas emphasized the provincial government's commitment to enhancing performance and transparency in government departments through the Public Agenda Program. He congratulated the promoted employees and expressed optimism that they would approach their new responsibilities with increased dedication and diligence.
Recent Stories
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..2 minutes ago
-
Five criminals arrested2 minutes ago
-
Allied departments rebuked for non-cooperation in anti-dengue activities2 minutes ago
-
Awareness about traffic rules vital for interrupted traffic flow:CTO2 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens2 minutes ago
-
WASA to cover all open manholes in city12 minutes ago
-
PERRA employees face four-month salary delay amid financial hardships12 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosted international conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological, Civilisational Heritage12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects General Hospital:12 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against unfit PSVs; impound 63612 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot for welfare of policemen: RPO Dera22 minutes ago
-
Six booked on storing fireworks material32 minutes ago