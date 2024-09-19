Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Following the Provincial Government's Public Agenda Program, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Haripur, where promotions for clerical staff were officially approved.

The committee conducted a thorough review of the clerical staff's previous records and performance, leading to the approval of several promotions.

The promoted staff members were Bilal Rasheed, Saeed Ahmed, and Abdul Wahid as Assistants, along with Ehsan Shah, Muhammad Bilal, and Nasir Iqbal as Senior Clerks.

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Abbas emphasized the provincial government's commitment to enhancing performance and transparency in government departments through the Public Agenda Program. He congratulated the promoted employees and expressed optimism that they would approach their new responsibilities with increased dedication and diligence.