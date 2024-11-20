Departmental Promotion For 240 Cops Approved
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Departmental promotion of 240 policemen in the Multan region was granted, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Departmental promotion of 240 policemen in the Multan region was granted, here on Wednesday.
According to details, a Promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of RPO Multan, Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry. The meeting was attended by CPO Multan and the DPOs of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.
The records of officers and personnel posted in all districts of the region were reviewed during the meeting. The Promotion Board approved the promotion of 240 officers and personnel to the next ranks. Among them, 80 ASIs were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector, 80 Head Constables were promoted to ASI, and 80 Constables were promoted to Head Constable. A ceremony to award ranks to the promoted officers and personnel will be held soon.
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners
Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola
11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman orders
Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian problems on priority
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized
Railways CEO holds public e-court
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners20 seconds ago
-
11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman orders25 seconds ago
-
Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian problems on priority27 seconds ago
-
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized7 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO holds public e-court7 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat7 minutes ago
-
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal7 minutes ago
-
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land17 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha1 hour ago