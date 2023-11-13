Departmental promotion increases responsibilities of employees: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that the departmental promotion was the right of employees however it increases their duties and responsibilities.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony that was held here at his office in the honor of police officers promoted from assistant sub-inspector (ASI) to sub-inspector (SI) ranks.

The RPO said the promotion was recognition of the hard work and excellence of police officers and the first gift of their duty, adding, that the promotion was the desire and basic right of everyone.

He was of the view that timely promotion further improves the performance of departmental affairs, adding, that the personnel and officers work with new passion and enthusiasm after getting a promotion.

“You have received the gift of your duties performed at the previous rank in the form of departmental promotion and now you should fulfill the responsibilities of your new rank by protecting life and property of the citizens.”

He mentioned that the promotion and welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.

The RPO issued promotion orders to five ASIs for the post of sub-inspectors. The promoted officers included Safdar Khan, Shahjahan, Manzoor Ahmad, Asal Din, and Abdul Lateef.

At the end of the ceremony, RPO Dera expressed good wishes for the newly promoted police officers and expressed the hope that they would contribute their best towards effective policing.