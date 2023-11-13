Open Menu

Departmental Promotion Increases Responsibilities Of Employees: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Departmental promotion increases responsibilities of employees: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that the departmental promotion was the right of employees however it increases their duties and responsibilities.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony that was held here at his office in the honor of police officers promoted from assistant sub-inspector (ASI) to sub-inspector (SI) ranks.

The RPO said the promotion was recognition of the hard work and excellence of police officers and the first gift of their duty, adding, that the promotion was the desire and basic right of everyone.

He was of the view that timely promotion further improves the performance of departmental affairs, adding, that the personnel and officers work with new passion and enthusiasm after getting a promotion.

“You have received the gift of your duties performed at the previous rank in the form of departmental promotion and now you should fulfill the responsibilities of your new rank by protecting life and property of the citizens.”

He mentioned that the promotion and welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.

The RPO issued promotion orders to five ASIs for the post of sub-inspectors. The promoted officers included Safdar Khan, Shahjahan, Manzoor Ahmad, Asal Din, and Abdul Lateef.

At the end of the ceremony, RPO Dera expressed good wishes for the newly promoted police officers and expressed the hope that they would contribute their best towards effective policing.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Post From Best Top

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

1 hour ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan