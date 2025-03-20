Open Menu

Departmental Promotions Continue In Punjab Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Departmental promotions continue in Punjab Police

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of police employees' promotions continues uninterrupted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of police employees' promotions continues uninterrupted.

In continuation of this, the process for the promotion of Senior Scale Stenographers to the post of Private Secretary has been initiated.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that for promotion to the post of Private Secretary in Grade 17, ACRs and service records of 18 Senior Scale Stenographers have been asked. A meeting of the Promotion board will be held immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr to finalize the promotions for the Private Secretary post.

Senior Scale Stenographers who meet the criteria of merit, seniority, and rules and regulations will be promoted to the post of Private Secretary. AIG Admin & Security has issued a letter in this regard to CCPO Lahore, the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad, Commandant PC, Additional IG of Special Branch, CTD, PHP, Investigation Branch Punjab, and IAB.

