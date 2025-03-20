Departmental Promotions Continue In Punjab Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM
On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of police employees' promotions continues uninterrupted
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of police employees' promotions continues uninterrupted.
In continuation of this, the process for the promotion of Senior Scale Stenographers to the post of Private Secretary has been initiated.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that for promotion to the post of Private Secretary in Grade 17, ACRs and service records of 18 Senior Scale Stenographers have been asked. A meeting of the Promotion board will be held immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr to finalize the promotions for the Private Secretary post.
Senior Scale Stenographers who meet the criteria of merit, seniority, and rules and regulations will be promoted to the post of Private Secretary. AIG Admin & Security has issued a letter in this regard to CCPO Lahore, the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad, Commandant PC, Additional IG of Special Branch, CTD, PHP, Investigation Branch Punjab, and IAB.
Recent Stories
Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions
National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..
Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah
Tax office continues action against PoS violations
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..
Meeting on KP lease policy held
Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajeeha1 minute ago
-
Tax office continues action against PoS violations2 minutes ago
-
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods2 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March2 minutes ago
-
Meeting on KP lease policy held5 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi5 minutes ago
-
MD NPF reviews NPF Turkish hospital, Police welfare projects5 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures to be ensured on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA)5 minutes ago
-
Departmental promotions continue in Punjab Police2 minutes ago
-
Kohistani meets minority leaders, pledges to address community concerns2 minutes ago
-
Two kids sustain injuries as roof collapses2 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of Inspector Jahangir Ahmed2 minutes ago