Departmental Store Sealed Over High Sugar Prices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

District administration has sealed a departmental store and imposed fine on many others for selling sugar at high rates during a crackdown against profiteers here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed a departmental store and imposed fine on many others for selling sugar at high rates during a crackdown against profiteers here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza, the price control magistrate Muhammad Iqbal Abbasi under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at high rates.

The officer sealed Dilpasand departmental store and shopping centre over violations of controlled rate of sugar.

The store owner was selling sugar at Rs 133 per kilogram against the controlled rate of Rs 90 per kg. Case has also been registered against the profiteer.

