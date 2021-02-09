Departments asked to clear dues in head of advertisements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday asked all provincial departments to ensure the payments of all -out standing arrears of newspapers in head of advertisements to the department by the end of the current month of February.

In a press release issued here, the volume of the outstanding arrears against public sector departments of the province is more than Rs.1 billion that is causing delay in payments to newspapers.

It said further said that delay in payment creating hardships for newspaper industry and they faced difficulties in payment of salaries and other expenses.

All public sector departments have been reminded that details of arrears in head of advertisements have already been dispatched to all departments through their administrative secretaries to subsidiary offices. The departments have also been urged for ensuring reconciliation with Advertisement Section of the Information and Public Relations Department as soon as possible to accelerate the process of payment and carry forward the process of development.