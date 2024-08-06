Open Menu

Departments Asked To Ensure Implementation Of CM’s Awami Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mahsud has directed all the departments to ensure complete implementation of chief minister’s Awami Agenda" program to ensure development and extend relief to citizens.

In this regard, he said the departments should make effective measures to ensure completion of their tasks within the stipulated deadlines.

He gave these instructions during a meeting held in the district conference room.

Officials from all departments of the district participated in the meeting.

The DC directed each department to submit an implementation report after completing their assigned tasks within the deadline.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was personally monitoring the program, and administrative secretaries have also been tasked with monitoring their respective departments.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that available resources should be utilized immediately, and a comprehensive report on the required resources should be prepared and submitted for resolution at the relevant forum.

He further stated that the monitoring and implementation of the Chief Minister's program at the district level has been assigned to the respective district commissioners, and no negligence would be tolerated.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to complete their tasks.

