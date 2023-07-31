Departments asked to hold flood damage assessment, gather accurate data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Monday instructed relevant departments to carryout flood damage assessment and gather accurate data.

The Chairman NDMA presided Special National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) session with key stakeholders on the current monsoon situation. The session was attended by representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Provincial, State and Gilgit Baltistan disaster management authorities (PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA respectively), Federal Flood Division (FFD), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARO), Tarbela and Mangla Dam Management, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA reviewed the situation of damages caused by the recent spell, the situation of major Dams and the regulation of river flows during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The PMD briefed about the rainfall observed in the areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Balochistan and Kashmir.

They also informed about the expected rainfall in the Northern parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (Malakand Division) and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from July 31 to August 6.

The PDMAs briefed about the current situation in the respective provinces and highlighted the rescue and relief work carried out during the recent spell.

The FFD reported that no high flood situation is expected in any major rivers in the coming week. However, a fresh spell of moderate intensity with heavy rainfall at scattered places is expected from August 5 to 7.

The Mangla and Tarbela Dam management briefed that the dams were filled at 85% and 86% of their capacity respectively.

The Chairman NDMA also instructed PDMAs, GBDMA and SDMA to conduct mock exercises and increase awareness among the masses about the remedial measures to be taken during the season and to monitor the changing situation vigilantly.