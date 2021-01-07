UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Departments Being Strengthened Through Judicious Policies: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Departments being strengthened through judicious policies: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was strengthening the departments through judicious steps.

He said no government could win the confidence of masses until it ensures protection of their rights.

Talking to the media during her visit to Utility Store Mega Mall here on Thursday, she said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, quality and inexpensive essential items were being provided to people through utility stores.

She said that previous government had weakened the departments including Utility Store Corporation through providing unnecessary subsidies. She said that the corporation earned profit of Rs 46 million during December 2020, which was previously facing loss of Rs 14 billion.

She said that billions of rupees were saved through ensuring transparency in the department.

The SACM said that revival of Utility Stores Corporation was a proof that honest leadership could empower and strengthen the institutions, adding that not a single employee of the corporation was retrenched.

The Utility Stores during 2020 paid dues of Rs 7 billion for the items which were purchased by the previous government besides paying Rs 8 billion as tax, she added. She said that utility stores provided subsidised essential items worth Rs 100 billion to people.

The government opened Panagahs (Shelter Homes), 'Langar Khanas' and Sastay bazaars to facilitate the deserving people, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit December 2020 Media Government Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

7 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.