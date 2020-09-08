UrduPoint.com
Departments Bound To Provide Information To Applicants Within 10 Days: Chief Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Departments bound to provide information to applicants within 10 days: Chief Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner, Pakistan Information Commission, Muhammad Azam Tuesday said our objective was to give access to information to general public and bring transparency in institutions.

Till date he said 300 out of 600 applications have been disposed of, adding legal action will be initiated against those departments not providing information to the general public.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on Right to Information at Press Club Swat, the other day.

On the occasion, members of Pakistan Information Commission, Fawad Malik and Zahid Abdullah were also present.

The Chief Commissioner said we deal with complaints lodged against departments working under federation and provide information to the general public in this regard. On provincial level, he said a commission has also been formed.

The objective of our department was to provide information to the general public and bring transparency in institutions for which all available resources were being utilized. He said a department was bound to provide information to the applicant within ten days.

If someone has not served information within stipulated time, he or she could appeal to the commission and the commission would decide the matter within 60 days. He further informed that 110 departments working under the Commission sphere have deputed public information officers.

Announcing the online appeal management system, the Chief Commissioner said this new system would be operative from September 28, following which the people would be able to obtain information at their homes via internet facility.

