Departments concerned on high alert to cope with possible flood during monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The departments concerned of the district administration are on high alert to cope flash flood in Nullah Leh during monsoon and solid steps have been taken to deal with any emergency situation.

The district administration has canceled the leaves of all the staff of Rescue-1122, health department, allied hospitals, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Civil Defense and Solid Waste Management Company under plan finalized for monsoon.

The authorities concerned had also finalized arrangements for overhauling of machinery, training of staff, cleaning of sewerage lines and setting up of flood response units. First phase of cleaning work of Nullah Lai has been completed, said Chairman RDA/WASA, Tariq Murtaza.

Earlier in June, Rescue-1122 conducted flood mock exercise at Rawal Dam to finalize its preparation for monsoon. WASA, Civil Defense and other departments concerned also participated in the exercise.

The main purpose of the exercise was to prepare for possible floods or any kind of emergency during monsoon rains, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood.

He further said that the professionalism of the staff as well as testing machinery including suction machines, jetting machines and de-watering sets was the main reason of the activity.

The emergency service Rescue-1122 is fully equipped to cope with the flash flood in the Leh Nullah.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue staff would remain on standby to provide timely emergency response to the flood victims particularly in low-lying areas.

The Rescue-1122 has requested the citizens not to stand on the banks of the nullahs during flood situation and follow instructions issued by the flood control room.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) had issued notices to over 100 dilapidated buildings.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that 45 buildings were found most dangerous.

He informed these buildings were located in Saddar Bazzar, Ahta Mitho, Kashmir Road, and adjoining areas.