UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Departments Concerned On High Alert To Cope With Possible Flood During Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Departments concerned on high alert to cope with possible flood during monsoon

The departments concerned of the district administration are on high alert to cope flash flood in Nullah Leh during monsoon and solid steps have been taken to deal with any emergency situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The departments concerned of the district administration are on high alert to cope flash flood in Nullah Leh during monsoon and solid steps have been taken to deal with any emergency situation.

The district administration has canceled the leaves of all the staff of Rescue-1122, health department, allied hospitals, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Civil Defense and Solid Waste Management Company under plan finalized for monsoon.

The authorities concerned had also finalized arrangements for overhauling of machinery, training of staff, cleaning of sewerage lines and setting up of flood response units. First phase of cleaning work of Nullah Lai has been completed, said Chairman RDA/WASA, Tariq Murtaza.

Earlier in June, Rescue-1122 conducted flood mock exercise at Rawal Dam to finalize its preparation for monsoon. WASA, Civil Defense and other departments concerned also participated in the exercise.

The main purpose of the exercise was to prepare for possible floods or any kind of emergency during monsoon rains, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood.

He further said that the professionalism of the staff as well as testing machinery including suction machines, jetting machines and de-watering sets was the main reason of the activity.

The emergency service Rescue-1122 is fully equipped to cope with the flash flood in the Leh Nullah.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue staff would remain on standby to provide timely emergency response to the flood victims particularly in low-lying areas.

The Rescue-1122 has requested the citizens not to stand on the banks of the nullahs during flood situation and follow instructions issued by the flood control room.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) had issued notices to over 100 dilapidated buildings.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that 45 buildings were found most dangerous.

He informed these buildings were located in Saddar Bazzar, Ahta Mitho, Kashmir Road, and adjoining areas.

Related Topics

Flood Water Company Road Dam Alert Lai Rawalpindi Saddar June Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

20 minutes ago

PCJCCI endorses PM Imran Khan's statement to stand ..

2 minutes ago

PBF for setting up ripening centers to increase pe ..

2 minutes ago

Over 600 Health Workers in Australia's Sydney in Q ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Ready to Consider Proposal for Intra-Afgha ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.