Departments Given Time-lines For ADP Formulation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Department of Planning and Development has issued time-lines to the departments for preparation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2024-25, and directed them to send the first draft by February 15.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired a meeting at Planning and Development Department on Thursday, with additional chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of all departments and officers concerned in attendance.

The CS directed that the departments should set priorities for the ADP and only focus on public interest while preparing the development schemes. He said that concrete steps were being taken to improve financial management and governance of the province during the last one year. He said that due to better economic policies, Punjab province paid off a debt of Rs 500 billion.

The chief secretary said that timely and transparent utilization of funds in development projects was ensured, and a priority was given to completion of ongoing uplift schemes instead of starting new projects.

He said the up-gradation of hospitals across the province, construction and repair of 134 roads were completed in a short period of time, adding that to provide basic facilities in villages on the pattern of cities "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge” programme was launched. He said that these measures need to be continued.

The chief secretary awarded certificates to 12 project directors who showed high performance - Samia Saleem, Ali Shahzad, Hamza Salik, Asadullah, Asim Saleem, Malik Muhammad Akram, Ejaz Kashif, Razaur Rahman Abbasi, Muhammad Sagheer, Zahid Aziz, Asad Khalid, and Ali Jalal. Chairman Planning and Development Iftikhar Sahu briefed the meeting about the guidelines for the annual development programme.

