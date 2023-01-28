UrduPoint.com

Departments Heads Asked To Provide Officers, Staff Lists To ECP Office

Published January 28, 2023

Departments heads asked to provide officers, staff lists to ECP office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday directed the heads of all departments to provide lists of their officers and staff to the District Election Commissioner (ECP) office in next week.

The Election Commission should inform the details of sensitive polling stations and their requirements for the security.

Rangers will also be deployed to assist the administration and police to maintain law and order.

He stated this while addressing the meeting to review the preparations for upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, ADC Revenue Rizwan Mehmood, District Election Commissioner Muhammed Khalil, CEO Education Tariq Rathore and Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad.

Addressing to the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that it was the national responsibility of all departments to provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting elections, for which timely preparation was imperative.

He said that staff appointed for the census should not be assigned duty for elections.

He said that lists of education, health, local government, government banks and departments concerned should be updated in all respects to meet the requirement of polling staff.

He said that polling stations would be set up only in those public sector buildings which had four walls including furniture and electricity facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner said that for the deployment of Rangers, a complete action plan would be prepared in consultation with the Punjab government, the police and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

DPO Faisal Kamran said that district police had increased the security of District ElectionCommission office and if necessary, more personnel would be deputed.

He said that police officers would visit the sensitive polling stations and review the facts on the ground.

