Departments hold rallies in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Employees of the Federal board of Revenue, Sui Southern Gas Pipeline, education and health departments held separate Kashmir solidarity rallies.

The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans against Indian government.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that night of tyranny and suppression was going to be an end. They added the slogan "Kashmir Bane ga Pakistan" will come true very soon.