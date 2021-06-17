Departments made independent to perform duties: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that officers were posted purely on merit and police and administrative officials had been made independent to perform their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that officers were posted purely on merit and police and administrative officials had been made independent to perform their duties.

In a statement, he said that officers were not ridiculed now nor pressurized. Regrettably, the self-respect of some officers was hurt in the past however government officials were totally independent today to perform duties, he added.

He regretted the past government made postings by promoting the culture of personal liking and disliking, and added that disrespectful attitude with the officers was the modus operandi of the past rulers.

He said undue interference was made in government matters in the past and merit was violated in officers' posting.

The past rulers weakened the departments through nepotism and culture of recommendations, he added. Meanwhile, there was no pressure on officers in the performance of their duties and the independence available to officers was unprecedented.

He said the PTI had freed the departments from political pressures and intervention which was encouraging the officers to perform their duties according to rules. Supremacy of merit and transparency had been ensured at every level, the CM added.