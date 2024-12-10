Departments Performance Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan reviewed the progress made by government institutions on 8 different points of public welfare in a week in a meeting.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, ADCR, Local Government, Livestock and Environment officers. The Commissioner directed the four Deputy Commissioners to visit the dialysis units of government and private hospitals and review the SOPs formulated for dialysis. He also directed to get the swings installed at recreational places across the division tested and obtain fitness certificates before the Christmas and winter holidays.
In the meeting, Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan briefed about the Livestock Card and said that a target of registering 2,000 farmers for the issuance of cards in Sargodha Division was set and so far 5,586 have been registered whereas registration is still ongoing. He said that 435 cards have also been distributed among cattle breeders. He said that through the Kisan Card, cattle breeders can get a loan of up to Rs 270,000 and the main objective of this initiative of the Punjab government is to increase meat production and make farmers prosperous. While reviewing the activities carried out in a week on the Suthra Punjab program in the meeting, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed the UC Secretary to improve the performance while ensuring monitoring of cleanliness. He also directed to organize writing and speech competitions among students of colleges and schools at the divisional level to highlight the importance of cleanliness among citizens.
The performance report of the price Control Magistrates was also presented in the meeting and it was informed that during a week, Price Magistrates conducted 12,246 inspections across the division. A fine of Rs. 24,58,500 was imposed for violation of the Price Act whereas 28 shops were sealed while 84 shopkeepers were arrested.
The meeting was informed that the prices of food items remained stable in the week while the prices of tomatoes decreased. The Commissioner directed to present the wholesale as well as the retail prices in the next meeting. The meeting also reviewed the crushing of sugarcane and it was informed that the operation of sugar mills in all four districts is ongoing. The Commissioner ordered the four Deputy Commissioners to ensure timely payments to the farmers and to keep a special eye on the crushing of all mills, illegal deductions, and manipulation. Reviewing smog activities, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan issued orders to assign the responsibility of monitoring the brick kilns to the revenue field staff along with the Environment Department. He directed to strictly implement the zero tolerance policy against vehicles emitting smoke. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners briefed about the progress so far in filling manholes, action against stray dogs and establishment of stations at the tehsil level of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority.
