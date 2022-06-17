Departments prepared to deal with monsoon rains, says Chairman Flood Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal Friday said that all departments concerned are on high alert to cope with any emergency situation during an on-set monsoon season.

Talking to ptv news on Friday, Chairman said that twin cities administration has intensified drain cleaning drive to ensure that there is no water stagnation.

He said that Federal Flood Commission is continuously working in close liaison with all national institutions, including NDMA, WASA and WAPDA to cope with any emergency situation arising out of likely floods during current monsoon rains.

He said Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams are already clearing nullahs and launched a project of stone pitching which aims to clear the passage by removing garbage for the uninterrupted flow of water.

Replying to a question, Chairman expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by departments for Monsoon asking the district administration officers to focus on low lying areas more.

He said that people living close to river plains and watercourses had been issued timely alerts and all provincial health departments have also been advised to ensure pre-placement of necessary staff and medicines where required.