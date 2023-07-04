Open Menu

Departments Put On Alert As Dengue Case Rise

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Fearing an increase in dengue cases due to rains, the Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee on Tuesday directed relevant departments to remain alert.

The Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee met at the Civil Secretariat with provincial ministers Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman in attendance.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials also participated in the meeting that was joined by the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

The committee expressed concern over the rise in dengue cases in Multan and issued instructions to determine its reasons. The meeting also decided to take action against the field staff over negligence in the anti-dengue activities.

Caretaker Minister for Primary Health Jamal Nasir said the CBC test facility had been provided in rural health centers for dengue diagnosis.

He said that the Healthcare Commission should play a role in improving dengue reporting from private hospitals.

Caretaker education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that the increase in dengue cases in Multan was alarming, adding that the reasons for the increase in cases should be determined to control dengue outbreak.

Caretaker Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir said that there was a need to improve the performance regarding dengue. He directed the WASA and the Local Government Department to take special measures for drainage of rainwater.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-dengue campaign in districts. He said that under the new SOPs, all the relevant departments should work in a dynamic manner to eradicate dengue.

