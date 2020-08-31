UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Departments Put On High Alert Due To Possible Flood In River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Departments put on high alert due to possible flood in river Chenab

Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak directed different departments to remain alert in wake of possible flood in river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak directed different departments to remain alert in wake of possible flood in river Chenab.

Similarly, warning was also issued to masses living in "bed-of-river" to vacate their places and move to safer places.

According to official sources, heads of various departments were directed to establish camps at different locations including Shershah, Muhammadpur Ghota,Luckwala, and Chenab Chowk to serve the people, affected by the possible flood. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Assistant Commissioner Shehzad Mahboob and District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah visited the areas wherein the special camps of Rescue 1122, Livestock department, Civil Defence and some others will be installed.

Related Topics

Multan Flood Alert Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

27 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

42 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan pays surprise visit to the Uo ..

1 minute ago

Armed forces proved on Sept 6 Pakistan is undefeat ..

1 minute ago

Armenia to Proceed With Purchase of Russian Su-30S ..

1 minute ago

China rejects Indian army's accusation of crossing ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.