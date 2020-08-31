Departments put on high alert due to possible flood in river Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak directed different departments to remain alert in wake of possible flood in river Chenab.

Similarly, warning was also issued to masses living in "bed-of-river" to vacate their places and move to safer places.

According to official sources, heads of various departments were directed to establish camps at different locations including Shershah, Muhammadpur Ghota,Luckwala, and Chenab Chowk to serve the people, affected by the possible flood. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Assistant Commissioner Shehzad Mahboob and District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah visited the areas wherein the special camps of Rescue 1122, Livestock department, Civil Defence and some others will be installed.