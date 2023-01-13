UrduPoint.com

Departments Strictly Directed To Fulfill Responsibilities In Dengue Surveillance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammed Khalid chaired District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting held at DC office on Friday.

The dengue surveillance conducted by all the departments was reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh Shiza Rehman, ACHRM Muhammed Jamil and officers of the Department of Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Population, education, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Industries, food, Forest, Zakat Committee and Municipal Committee.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue directed the officers of all concerned departments to strictly fulfill their responsibilities in dengue surveillance.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure the implementation of SoPs in all cases and said that the officers should closely monitor tyre-shops and improve their performance.

ADC Revenue instructed that the dengue surveillance teams should visit their respective areas on a daily basis and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) had directed to closely monitor the teams in their respective tehsils.

Focal person Dr. Muhammed Tariq, while giving briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue, said that during this week, 64,454 dengue activities were completed by 414 indoor teams of the health department and 13,822 by 74 outdoor teams along with 1373 hotspots were checked.

