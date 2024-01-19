Departments To Actively Check Bonded Labour, Child Trafficking
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mian Rizwan Nazir ordered labour and other relevant departments to perform duty actively to check child trafficking and labour, bonded labour, and ensure payment of minimum wages as per law to labourers and workers.
Presiding over a meeting of the district vigilance committee on labour here Friday, the official said that the provincial government has introduced revolutionary laws to check bonded labour and payment of wages to workers and it was their duty to ensure the law is enforced in support of the poor working-class people.
“Every individual is free in this modern era and no one can force anyone to do labour against his/her will,” the ADCR said.
He said that the minimum wages announced by the government for workers of brick kilns, factories and mega industrial units was Rs 32000 per month and labour and other relevant departments must ensure its flawless enforcement besides checking child smuggling and bonded labour effectively.
Violators would be made to face the law of the land, he warned.
Assistant Director Labour Muhammad Sadiq informed that cases have been got registered against sixteen shopkeepers, 11 of them on a charge of paying low wages and the remaining five on charge of child labour law violation.
He said the process of inspections of factories and industrial units was in progress across the district.
APP/hus/ifi
Recent Stories
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
Excise police seize 74.4kg Charas11 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to overcome financial issues of IUB11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons, operating petrol, LPG agencies11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six illegal arm holders12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate fined for oversize billboards21 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers; book 65 violators22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Vietnam ambassador meets Lao counterpart22 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan reviews polls 2024 arrangements31 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss ongoing Pakistan-Iran developments32 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Chairman PEMRA’s elder brother32 minutes ago