Departments To Actively Check Bonded Labour, Child Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mian Rizwan Nazir ordered labour and other relevant departments to perform duty actively to check child trafficking and labour, bonded labour, and ensure payment of minimum wages as per law to labourers and workers.

Presiding over a meeting of the district vigilance committee on labour here Friday, the official said that the provincial government has introduced revolutionary laws to check bonded labour and payment of wages to workers and it was their duty to ensure the law is enforced in support of the poor working-class people.

“Every individual is free in this modern era and no one can force anyone to do labour against his/her will,” the ADCR said.

He said that the minimum wages announced by the government for workers of brick kilns, factories and mega industrial units was Rs 32000 per month and labour and other relevant departments must ensure its flawless enforcement besides checking child smuggling and bonded labour effectively.

Violators would be made to face the law of the land, he warned.

Assistant Director Labour Muhammad Sadiq informed that cases have been got registered against sixteen shopkeepers, 11 of them on a charge of paying low wages and the remaining five on charge of child labour law violation.

He said the process of inspections of factories and industrial units was in progress across the district.

APP/hus/ifi

