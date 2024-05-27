Open Menu

Departments To Remain Alert During Heatwave, Public To Contact 1129: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Departments to remain alert during heatwave, public to contact 1129: PDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Technical Director Hamidullah Malik Monday said that heatwave may be severe in districts of the country where all concerned departments have been directed to remain alert to meet any untoward situation and asked citizens to contact PDMA Helpline 1129 in case of any emergency.

In an interview with ptv news channel, he stated that media platforms are used to inform the public about the risks associated with heatwaves.

In this regard, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) advised all citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the expected heatwave, he mentioned.

He also suggested all private and government organizations for change in duty timings to save people from severe heatwave cases, adding, departments should also dispatch these all emergency numbers in their offices.

He advised to drink adequate water in the heat. Individuals with medical conditions were advised to keep their medication in stock.

If people need assistance in an emergency, they can contact the PDMA’ s Helpline number 1129 or Rescue number 1122.

Awareness campaigns are underway to educate the public about preventive measures and provide guidance on staying safe during extreme heat conditions, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he said that heatwave will not goes down in next couple of days, adding, the country is witnessing severe heatwave and temperatures of various cities are likely to soar further.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Alert May Rescue 1122 Media All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

27 minutes ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan