Departments To Remain Alert During Heatwave, Public To Contact 1129: PDMA
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Technical Director Hamidullah Malik Monday said that heatwave may be severe in districts of the country where all concerned departments have been directed to remain alert to meet any untoward situation and asked citizens to contact PDMA Helpline 1129 in case of any emergency.
In an interview with ptv news channel, he stated that media platforms are used to inform the public about the risks associated with heatwaves.
In this regard, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) advised all citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the expected heatwave, he mentioned.
He also suggested all private and government organizations for change in duty timings to save people from severe heatwave cases, adding, departments should also dispatch these all emergency numbers in their offices.
He advised to drink adequate water in the heat. Individuals with medical conditions were advised to keep their medication in stock.
If people need assistance in an emergency, they can contact the PDMA’ s Helpline number 1129 or Rescue number 1122.
Awareness campaigns are underway to educate the public about preventive measures and provide guidance on staying safe during extreme heat conditions, he mentioned.
Replying a question, he said that heatwave will not goes down in next couple of days, adding, the country is witnessing severe heatwave and temperatures of various cities are likely to soar further.
