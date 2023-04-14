Departments told to adopt business-friendly attitude

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khatak asked different departments officials to adopt business-friendly attitude and work together to improve commercial infrastructure in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khatak asked different departments officials to adopt business-friendly attitude and work together to improve commercial infrastructure in Multan division.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, Khatak said that procedure for approval of business related constructions be made easy.

He asked deputy commissioners to hold meeting with respective officials of planning and development department to initiate action against buildings built without NOC.

He, however, added that pending conversion cases be finalized after completing legal process. The cases with incomplete information and documents be suspended and people concerned be made aware of their status.

Khatak also ordered departments to complete promotion cases of employees where these were pending saying that promotion was the right of employees that encourage them to improve further.

DC Multan Omar Jahangir, DG MDA Dr. Zahid Ikram, additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, assistant commissioner general Arshad Wattu, MD Wasa Chaudhry Danish, CO metropolitan corporation Chaudhry Farmaish, CO waste management Shahid Yaqoob, deputy director food Shahid Khokhar and other officials were present while DCs of other districts joined via video link.