Open Menu

Departments Told To Avail Pakistan Post Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Departments told to avail Pakistan Post services

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Thursday that all government departments in Punjab had been instructed through an official circular to exclusively use Pakistan Post services for official mail delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Thursday that all government departments in Punjab had been instructed through an official circular to exclusively use Pakistan Post services for official mail delivery.

During a meeting with Postmaster General South Punjab Zaheerullah Khan Khattak, who called on him at his office, the ACS highlighted the significance of Pakistan Post in the modern communication era, stating that its digitization is a landmark achievement.

The ACS underscored that Pakistan Post was a key public institution that provides livelihoods to thousands and assured full support in enhancing its efficiency and success.

Postmaster General Zaheer Ullah Khan briefed that Pakistan Post has an extensive network and offers quality services at rates considerably lower than private competitors.

He said that department’s services are now fully digitized, enabling citizens to track their letters and parcels from the convenience of their homes.

He said, the Urgent Mail Service Plus, a state-of-the-art facility, was now operational across all tehsil headquarters in South Punjab, ensuring the delivery of letters within 24 hours. Additionally, he shared that Pakistan Post counters offer essential services, including domestic and international money transfers and CNIC renewal. Special counters have also been established at General Post Offices to provide these services on Sundays, allowing citizens to avail facility seven days a week.

Related Topics

Punjab Money Pakistan Post Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

5 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

11 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International ..

2 minutes ago
 CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution b ..

CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

2 minutes ago
HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 bi ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion

6 minutes ago
 272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

2 minutes ago
 APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on G ..

APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on Gems’ City

2 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

2 minutes ago
 Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern fa ..

Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan