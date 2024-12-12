Departments told to avail Pakistan Post services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Thursday that all government departments in Punjab had been instructed through an official circular to exclusively use Pakistan Post services for official mail delivery.

During a meeting with Postmaster General South Punjab Zaheerullah Khan Khattak, who called on him at his office, the ACS highlighted the significance of Pakistan Post in the modern communication era, stating that its digitization is a landmark achievement.

The ACS underscored that Pakistan Post was a key public institution that provides livelihoods to thousands and assured full support in enhancing its efficiency and success.

Postmaster General Zaheer Ullah Khan briefed that Pakistan Post has an extensive network and offers quality services at rates considerably lower than private competitors.

He said that department’s services are now fully digitized, enabling citizens to track their letters and parcels from the convenience of their homes.

He said, the Urgent Mail Service Plus, a state-of-the-art facility, was now operational across all tehsil headquarters in South Punjab, ensuring the delivery of letters within 24 hours. Additionally, he shared that Pakistan Post counters offer essential services, including domestic and international money transfers and CNIC renewal. Special counters have also been established at General Post Offices to provide these services on Sundays, allowing citizens to avail facility seven days a week.