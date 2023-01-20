Departments urged to ensure measures for safety of citizens

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority reviewed safety arrangements at a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday.

The representatives of all district departments participated in the meeting.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the rescue performance report in the meeting and said that the rescue performance was better in the year 2022.

He informed that the Rescue 1122 responded in time to 24,952 different emergencies and shifted 16,229 people out of 23,844 people to the hospital after providing them first aid, while 6403 people were provided first aid on the spot during the year 2022. He said that 1,212 people died on the spot or while shifting to the hospital.

Further, he briefed on taking necessary measures to prevent accidents due to fog and smog in view of changing climate to reduce the increasing rate of accidents.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) said that the safety arrangements in the buildings of more than 50 feet height across the district should be ensured to prevent untoward accidents.

He also briefed the participants regarding possible flood prevention preparations.

ADCR appreciated the rescue performance and assured full cooperation in ensuring safety arrangements.

He issued instructions to the concerned departments to ensure safety measures for the safety of citizens.