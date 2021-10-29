Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Friday said that operation against drug mafia has been expedited and concerned departments are working in unison to clear the society of drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise and Narcotics Control, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Friday said that operation against drug mafia has been expedited and concerned departments are working in unison to clear the society of drugs.

He was attending a briefing about campaign being started in the province against drugs proliferation. The briefing was also attended by Secretary Excise, Syed Uqbal Haider, Director General Excise, Saqib Raza and concerned officials of the department.

CM advisor said that an awareness campaign has also been started with the cooperation of information department to aware people about perils of drug usage. He said that all the department are actively cooperating and are in liaison against the scourge that has endangered future of our next generations.

The meeting was informed that Red Ribbon campaign has been started in all the districts of the province to aware people about the impacts of drug addiction. It was said that seminars and events have also been held for the orientation of youth.

DG Excise, Saqib Raza informed the meeting about operations and steps being taken so far against drug mafia. He said that entry and exit routes of the province are being monitored and six new check posts have been established.

He also urged masses to join hands and support government in its efforts to stop drug addiction in educational institutions.