Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Railway Authorities has decided to change the schedule of the Lahore-Narowal (211-UP) Narowal passenger train, keeping in view the convenience of the public.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the (211-UP) Narowal passenger train will depart from Lahore at 7:20am and reach Narowal at 10:35am.

Earlier, the train used to depart from Lahore at 9am.