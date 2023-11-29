Departure Time Of Narowal Passenger Train Changed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 06:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Railway Authorities has decided to change the schedule of the Lahore-Narowal (211-UP) Narowal passenger train, keeping in view the convenience of the public.
According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the (211-UP) Narowal passenger train will depart from Lahore at 7:20am and reach Narowal at 10:35am.