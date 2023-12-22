Open Menu

DEPC Meets To Discuss Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting regarding polio control and vaccination efforts in Abbottabad district

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting regarding polio control and vaccination efforts in Abbottabad district.

District administrative officers, health department officials, and representatives from various other departments were present at the meeting. The District Polio Control Room provided insights into polio control strategies, the upcoming first polio campaign scheduled for 2024, January 8 to 12, its goals, and the necessary preparations.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad stressed the importance of deploying polio teams in both urban and rural areas, transit teams, and teams at fixed centres, ensuring security, administering children's vaccinations, and raising awareness about polio in urban areas.

Participants in the meeting included Secretary Regional Transport Authority/Additional Deputy Commissioner Omar Arshad Khan, DDHO Dr Shahzad Iqbal, AC Ahmed Mughees, Coordinator LHW Dr Ashfaq, Coordinator Public Health Dr Muhammad Waseel Rahman, AIOPI Coordinator Dr Yaser, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nazeer and others.

