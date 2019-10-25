UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEPD Coordinates With NGOs For Betterment Of Special Children

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of special children

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD)Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD Sindh has been closely coordinating with Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs)working for the same cause for the betterment of special children and would support their cause in future as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD)Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD Sindh has been closely coordinating with Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs)working for the same cause for the betterment of special children and would support their cause in future as well.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Poverty Eradication Initiatives, an NGO working for special children here in his office on Friday.

On this occasion Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Provincial Coordinator of Poverty Eradication Initiatives Aijaz Ali Khawaja,GM operations Syed Gohar Ali Shah and Health Specialist Dr.Misbah were also present.

Aijaz Khawaja briefed the Special Assistant to CM Sindh regarding working of their organisation, adding that soon they would provide wheelchairs, shoes and other accessories to special children in Hyderabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas and gradually the scope would be extended to other parts of Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that it was really satisfactory that several NGOs were working for betterment and rehabilitation of special children and DEPD in its limited resources was also facilitating special children.

He added, "In Sindh as many as 29 special education and rehabilitation centres are providing health, education, care and vocational training to special children to enable them to become useful citizens of the society".

He welcomed all stakeholders to come forward and facilitate the special children and DEPD would coordinate with them in all possible measures.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad Larkana Same All General Motors

Recent Stories

Old Ravians announce support for new VC

4 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IO ..

4 minutes ago

All concerned department striving hard to eliminat ..

2 minutes ago

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Rev ..

2 minutes ago

LHC grants Nawaz bail on medical grounds in sugar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to be polio-free soon, believes Dr Yasmin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.