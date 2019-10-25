DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of special children

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD)Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD Sindh has been closely coordinating with Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs)working for the same cause for the betterment of special children and would support their cause in future as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD)Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD Sindh has been closely coordinating with Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs)working for the same cause for the betterment of special children and would support their cause in future as well.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Poverty Eradication Initiatives, an NGO working for special children here in his office on Friday.

On this occasion Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Provincial Coordinator of Poverty Eradication Initiatives Aijaz Ali Khawaja,GM operations Syed Gohar Ali Shah and Health Specialist Dr.Misbah were also present.

Aijaz Khawaja briefed the Special Assistant to CM Sindh regarding working of their organisation, adding that soon they would provide wheelchairs, shoes and other accessories to special children in Hyderabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas and gradually the scope would be extended to other parts of Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that it was really satisfactory that several NGOs were working for betterment and rehabilitation of special children and DEPD in its limited resources was also facilitating special children.

He added, "In Sindh as many as 29 special education and rehabilitation centres are providing health, education, care and vocational training to special children to enable them to become useful citizens of the society".

He welcomed all stakeholders to come forward and facilitate the special children and DEPD would coordinate with them in all possible measures.