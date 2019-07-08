DEPD officials visit Rehabilitation Centre Korangi

A group of officers of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) on Monday visited Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Korangi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A group of officers of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) on Monday visited Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Korangi here.

They visited the Centre on the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said a statement.

They visited various sections of the Centre while Principal of the Centre Raees Ahmed briefed them regarding facilities being provided to the special children.

They directed that the quality of education in the Rehabilitation Centre be improved to motivate the special children for active participation in extra-curriculum activitiesto flourish their hidden talents