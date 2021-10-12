DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certificates to disable persons

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) on Tuesday organized one window camp to provide facilities to persons living with disabilities and 135 disabilities certificates were also issued to disable persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) on Tuesday organized one window camp to provide facilities to persons living with disabilities and 135 disabilities certificates were also issued to disable persons.

According to an official statement, as many as 135 disabilities assessment certificates were issued to persons with disability while 11 cases were referred to LUMHS Hyderabad and PMC Nawabshah for further expert opinion.

The Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (PSDPA) Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Deputy Director Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicapped (RCPH) Munir Bhatti, DD Mirpurkhas Hassan Ali Leghari and Regional Director Hyderabad Amin Memon were present at the one window camp.

The camp was organized on the directions of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon.

Local people also appreciated the efforts of SACM Sadiq Ali Memon and the organizations for providing facilities to persons with disabilities at their doorstep.

Meanwhile, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon in a statement said such camps are being held on a regular basis across the province and the persons with disabilities should contact their concerned office to get information and disability certificates as well.

