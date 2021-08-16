UrduPoint.com

DEPD Secy For Enhancing Rehabilitation Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

DEPD Secy for enhancing rehabilitation facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar has said that it was our prime duty to focus on vocational training, education and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and we were striving hard to achieve our targets.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday. Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani and other officers also attended the meeting.

He asked the officers to expedite their efforts to enhance quality of education and other rehabilitation facilities in their respective institutions.

On the occasion.Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani briefed Secretary DEPD regarding progress of the authority and the targets achieved by it.

Secretary DEPD Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Authority and hoped that it would perform better.

More Stories From Pakistan

