DEPD Sindh To Arrange Braille Training For Untrained Braille Teachers

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

DEPD Sindh to arrange Braille training for untrained Braille teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh will arrange Braille training for untrained Braille teachers of Special education Centers across Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Association of the Blinds ( PAB) , said Special Assistant to CM (SACM) Sindh on DEPD, Sadiq Ali Memon.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PAB here in his office Thursday.

Sadiq said that DEPD was planning to celebrate White Cane Day on October 15 to create awareness on the issues of visually impaired persons in collaboration with other stakeholders.

He called upon the non-governmental organizations working for the welfare of the visually impaired persons to come forward to create awareness for the protection of the rights of visually impaired persons to make them a useful member of the society.

On this occasion, Sadiq Ali Memon was informed by PAB delegation that Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) had completed 80 percent work on Sindhi Braille and requested him to ask SLA to complete work at earliest.

The delegation members also offered SACM Sadiq Ali Memon to provide one year diploma for visually impaired persons in computer, telephone operator, Braille and call centres sectors. Boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to the trainees free of cost.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon appreciated the performance of PAB in bringing positive changes in the lives of visually impaired persons and assured them his full cooperation.

On this occasion Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Riaz Hussain Memon General Secretary PAB, Mohsin Ali Khan Finance Secretary, Abdul Wahab , Muhammad Zubair and others were also present.

