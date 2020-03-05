UrduPoint.com
DEPD Strives On Unified Sign Language For Hearing Impaired Persons: CM's Spl Assistant

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said that DEPD has been working on Unified Sign Language for hearing impaired persons and so far we have agreed upon on 2500 words in first phase while 4000 words will be introduced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said that DEPD has been working on Unified Sign Language for hearing impaired persons and so far we have agreed upon on 2500 words in first phase while 4000 words will be introduced.

This he said while visiting Deaf Reach school and College Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi, where work is going on regarding Unified Sign Language.

On this occasion, Principal/Incharge Formulation of Curriculum, Syllabus and Sign Language Committee, Muhammad Amin Memon, Academic Manager Deaf Reach School and College, Sajjad Bashir and others were also present.

Syed Qasim Naved Qamar assured them that he would talk to competent authority regarding affiliation of schools for Deaf with Secondary education Boards and hopefully the matter would be resolved soon.

It was also decided that a certain number of interpreter would be trained for hearing impaired persons and they would be assigned in various departments as well.

Syed Qasim Naved Qamar said that Sindh Government was sincerely working for the improvement of differentlyabled people and trying to change mindset on the issue.

