LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :President, Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran said on Friday that deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops in held Kashmir by India could not suppress the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom struggle.

Talking to APP Senator Sehar Kamran said Kashmiris were already facing the brutal atrocities by 700,000 Indian troops in Indian held Kashmir.

She said the indigenous struggle for the right to self-determination by Kashmiris were ongoing for more than seven decades.

"Indian troops are using every weapon in their arsenal to destroy the Kashmiri spirit and trying to end their freedom struggle," she added.

It may be mentioned here that India is sending new contingent to occupied Kashmir, less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory.

The additional troops comprised on 280 companies of paramilitary forces were being deployed in the Kashmir valley.