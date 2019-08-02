UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deployment Of 28,000 Additional Troops In IHK Can't Suppress Spirit Of Kashmiris: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:15 PM

Deployment of 28,000 additional troops in IHK can't suppress spirit of Kashmiris: Senator

President, Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran said on Friday that deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops in held Kashmir by India could not suppress the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom struggle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :President, Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran said on Friday that deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops in held Kashmir by India could not suppress the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom struggle.

Talking to APP Senator Sehar Kamran said Kashmiris were already facing the brutal atrocities by 700,000 Indian troops in Indian held Kashmir.

She said the indigenous struggle for the right to self-determination by Kashmiris were ongoing for more than seven decades.

"Indian troops are using every weapon in their arsenal to destroy the Kashmiri spirit and trying to end their freedom struggle," she added.

It may be mentioned here that India is sending new contingent to occupied Kashmir, less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory.

The additional troops comprised on 280 companies of paramilitary forces were being deployed in the Kashmir valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army New Delhi May Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

PTI does not support horsetrading; no such inciden ..

3 minutes ago

Paris' packed Louvre to make reservations compulso ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range ..

7 minutes ago

US media continues to comment on Imran Khan's "suc ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority to celebrate Independence Da ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court hands over under-age maid to Chr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.