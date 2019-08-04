'Deployment of more Indian troops created war-like situation in IOK': Ali Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has deplored that Indian move to increase the deployment of troops, rumors of tampering with the special provisions, suspension of Amarnath Yatra, evacuating of tourists, students and yatris has created a war-like situation in the territory in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media, Ali Gilani said this during an executive council meeting of APHC held in Srinagar.

Presiding over the meeting, Syed Ali Gilani appealed the Kashmiri people particularly youth that they have to be ready for a long and tough struggle as the oppressor seems to be hell-bent upon testing their nerves.

He said that pro-India politicians were the real culprits of hollowing the special provisions granted to Jammu and Kashmir just to grab luxurious for themselves and their progeny.

He said that the land grants bill was passed by them and their leaders even openly said that article 370 is not a divine saying which cannot be altered, adding that the Kashmiris' land was allotted to Hindu Shrine board by them and now they shed crocodile tears to protect these provisions.

He said despite their decade old appeasement and obeying New Delhi's orders without applying their own minds and even after surrendering every bit of their conscience and even faith, they are not trusted by their masters rather humiliated and thrown away. History stands testimony that every collaborator big or mighty meets same fate, he said.

He said that although these provisions were existing on papers only — still they have a historical relevance and are globally accepted as the legacy of dispute and Indian fascist rulers want to do away with these on paper hurdles to enforce demographic changes as they did in 1947 in Jammu by massacring half a million Muslims there.

He cautioned Delhi rulers that they must not forget that this is not 1947 and any such mischief will be resisted to the maximum.

He said that although thousands of pro-freedom leaders and workers were languishing in jails, but those outside in this bigger jail have a responsibility to rise to the accession and play their role rather than acting a mute spectator.

He said said that recent geopolitical scenario and positive gestures by world leaders have once again negated Indian narrative of bilateralism and that Kashmir is its internal matter.

Commenting upon the pathetic and unjustified media response, Hurriyat chairman said that they do whatever is fed to them, adding that the Kashmiris are aware of their hardships and limitations and recent curbs, but they need to keep it in mind that they are part and parcel of this society. They thrive on the blood and flesh of not only their fraternity but this nation as well, he added.

Appealing Muslims of Kargil and Jammu, he said that they need to be vigilant, cautious and focused and assured them that they will not be forced to be at the mercy of fascist forces.

The meeting also condemned the confinement of Hurriyat General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji and Manzoor Ahmad Gazi by the occupational forces.

Those constituents who participated in the meeting include Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Shaheen Iqbal, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammad Hanaief, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Indrabi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo and Hakeem Abdul Rashid.