Deployment Of Traffic Volunteers Appeared Fruitful In Traffic Management: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakil Ahmed said that the deployment of traffic volunteers in District East proved to be the best initiative for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakil Ahmed said that the deployment of traffic volunteers in District East proved to be the best initiative for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

He expressed these views while inspecting the services of traffic volunteers here on Monday.

He said that a lot of appreciation is received from the public for traffic volunteer deployment at 21 places in the district East. Now these volunteers are also working to ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the important commercial centers including Tariq Road and Bahadurabad.

He observed that the last three days of Ramazan will be challenging in terms of traffic management, so traffic volunteers should serve with patience and mental strength.

