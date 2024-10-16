Depression Over West-central Arabian Sea Moves Northwestward: PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday revealed that the depression over West-central Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during past 12 hours.
According to an advisory issued by the PMD, the depression was lying at around Latitude 18.6N and Longitude 58.
4E, at a distance of about 1150km southwest of Karachi, 830km southwest of Gwadar, 130km southeast of Duqm, Oman, 190km south-southwest of Masirah, Oman and 490 northeast of Salalah, Oman.
The system is likely to move further northwest towards Oman coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by early morning. Squally winds of 30-40 Km/hour gusting 50Km/hour are likely around the system center with sea condition to remain rough till morning.
The PMD officials have confirmed that there is no threat to coastal areas of Pakistan from this system.
