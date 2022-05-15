UrduPoint.com

Deprivation Of Power Makes Imran Khan Mentally Ill: Mian Iftikhar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Deprivation of power makes Imran Khan mentally ill: Mian Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) and former information minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that in its three-and-a-half years in power, the PTI has brought the country to the brink of disaster and deprivation of power made Imran Khan mentally ill.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony in Upper Dir, he said that Imran & Co. were trying unsuccessfully to save their sinking ship. He said Imran Khan has been ousted from power by the united opposition due to his incompetence and failed form of government.

He said the world knows that the PTI came to power through a backdoor wherein the crutches were removed and the fake government proved to be a wall of sand.

Mian Iftikhar said Awami National Party believed in democracy and the supremacy of Parliament because the ANP's history was full of sacrifices which made against the terrorism. "We will continue to play our role in upholding the Constitution and empowering the Parliament," Mian Iftikhar said.

The ceremony was also attended by the former Chairman Gul Wazir Khan, Bahadur Khan, Youth candidates Najibullah, Izzat Khan, Zor Mohammad and dozens of others resigned from various political parties and joined the Awami National Party.

ANP Upper Dir President Raja Amir Zaman, Tehsil Wari President Shafiullah Khan, Syed Anwar Khan, Malik Bacha Muhammad and others also addressed the function.

