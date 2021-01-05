UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Depriving Kashmiris Of Their Rights To Destroy India: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:58 PM

Depriving Kashmiris of their rights to destroy India: minister

India has laid down foundation of its own destruction by depriving Kashmir people of their right to self-determination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :India has laid down foundation of its own destruction by depriving Kashmir people of their right to self-determination.

This was stated by Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution, in a statement here on Tuesday.

He said that in fact the day was not far away when India would be divided into parts due to policies of Narendra Modi.

He said that entire Pakistani nation salutes the Kashmiri freedom fighters and demands that the international community should break the silence and condemn Indian crimes against humanity in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Narendra Modi Jammu

Recent Stories

Livestock department holds rally to express solida ..

3 minutes ago

Hashim launches innovative pilots on Public Financ ..

3 minutes ago

Snigh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on Prime ..

7 minutes ago

Pak HC, consulates in UK suspend in-person consula ..

7 minutes ago

UN asked to discourage human rights violations in ..

7 minutes ago

FPCCI says UN resolution on Kashmir conflict still ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.