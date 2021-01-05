Depriving Kashmiris of their rights to destroy India: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :India has laid down foundation of its own destruction by depriving Kashmir people of their right to self-determination.

This was stated by Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution, in a statement here on Tuesday.

He said that in fact the day was not far away when India would be divided into parts due to policies of Narendra Modi.

He said that entire Pakistani nation salutes the Kashmiri freedom fighters and demands that the international community should break the silence and condemn Indian crimes against humanity in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).