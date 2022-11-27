Depriving women from due rights tantamount to violence: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Multan Dr Uzma Qureshi on Sunday said that society should offer due rights to the women as it was vital to put the country on the path leading to progress and prosperity.

"No society can make progress until it did not offer due rights to the women," she said this during the ongoing 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, jointly launched by an NGO Roshni Welfare Organization and Women University.

Dr Uzma stated that women should recognize their rights as it would surely help them secure their due rights, he hinted. Uzma stated that women should be given the right of freedom of expression.

Dr Uzma maintained that the State enjoyed the status of mother for its citizens especially women so it should strictly adhere to laws pertaining to women's security and safety.

CEO Mr Zahid also spoke and stated that depriving women of their rights was also a form of violence. He stated that women underwent physical and mental violence in the society.

"Provision of rights to women is of vital importance to healthy society," he added.

Dr Rafeeda Nawaz also spoke and stated"The State should perform its important role in delivery of rights to the women. There is a need to ensure strict implementation on punishments against violence on women."On this occasion, a film documentary showing different types of violence against women and the laws to discourage the violence was shown to students for purpose of awareness. The female students took keen interest in the awareness programme of gender based violence.