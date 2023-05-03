Depriving women of getting education deplorable: Senator Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir Wednesday said that depriving the women of getting education and jobs was like depriving them of basic human rights.

"Women are half of the society, if this segment is deprived of its rights, the opportunities and possibilities of future growth will be blocked," he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that Afghanistan was already a backward country which was not compatible with the modern requirements of the 21st century, adding it must allow women to get education and jobs.

He said that Afghanistan was facing very complex problems like illiteracy, unemployment, drugs and terrorism.

The countries gathered in Doha under the auspices of the United Nations joined hands to solve the problems of Afghans with great sincerity, the senator added.

He said that now the Afghan government should also focus on its people so that an impression of seriousness and responsibility could be established about them.

He said that Pakistan always wanted a stable Afghanistan and had helped it in every possible way, but no country could solve the problems of any other country unless it was ready to create ease for its own people.

To overcome the crises that Afghanistan was facing, its people and the government would have to fight together, he added.