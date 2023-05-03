UrduPoint.com

Depriving Women Of Getting Education Deplorable: Senator Qadir

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Depriving women of getting education deplorable: Senator Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir Wednesday said that depriving the women of getting education and jobs was like depriving them of basic human rights.

"Women are half of the society, if this segment is deprived of its rights, the opportunities and possibilities of future growth will be blocked," he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that Afghanistan was already a backward country which was not compatible with the modern requirements of the 21st century, adding it must allow women to get education and jobs.

He said that Afghanistan was facing very complex problems like illiteracy, unemployment, drugs and terrorism.

The countries gathered in Doha under the auspices of the United Nations joined hands to solve the problems of Afghans with great sincerity, the senator added.

He said that now the Afghan government should also focus on its people so that an impression of seriousness and responsibility could be established about them.

He said that Pakistan always wanted a stable Afghanistan and had helped it in every possible way, but no country could solve the problems of any other country unless it was ready to create ease for its own people.

To overcome the crises that Afghanistan was facing, its people and the government would have to fight together, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Century United Nations Education Drugs Doha Women Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.