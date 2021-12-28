UrduPoint.com

Dept Accountability To Be Ensured In Police: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:16 PM

Dept accountability to be ensured in police: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that transparent, impartial and non-discriminatory departmental accountability of police personnel was an important part of his policy for which the performance of Internal Accountability Branch would be made more effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that transparent, impartial and non-discriminatory departmental accountability of police personnel was an important part of his policy for which the performance of Internal Accountability Branch would be made more effective.

The IG Punjab assigned targets to the newly appointed DIG Internal Accountability Branch.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers and officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and illegal activities have no place in Punjab police. He issued these instructions to all officers of the province while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here.

He stressed upon ensuring strict and timely actions against such corrupt officials upon proving irregularities in departmental inquires. He said that such elements caused irreparable damage to reputation of the department.

Rao Sardar said that delay in taking actions on complaints received on the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU), should be sought from the districts. He said that citizens across the province should report any complaint against any police officer to the 1787 IGP Complaint Center and immediate action would be taken, he asserted.

The IGP said that the process of internal accountability of personnel should be further expedited under the policy of reward and punishment and all RPOs and DPOs should send a report on the steps taken in this regard to the Central Police Office, he maintained.

DIG Internal Accountability Branch briefed IG Punjab about under process inquiries and other official matters.

IG Punjab directed that inspection of police stations, police lines, offices or other projects in all the districts of the province should be carried out with full transparency and impartiality.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Punjab All From

Recent Stories

UNICEF Condemns Massacre of 35 Adults, Children in ..

UNICEF Condemns Massacre of 35 Adults, Children in Myanmar - Statement

59 seconds ago
 Death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz observed

Death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz observed

1 minute ago
 IGP directs action against one wheelie, aerial fir ..

IGP directs action against one wheelie, aerial firing on New Year night

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 Infections to Peak in Spain Early January ..

COVID-19 Infections to Peak in Spain Early January Amid Omicron Spread - Epidemi ..

1 minute ago
 MoL&J issues notification to form a special commit ..

MoL&J issues notification to form a special committee for enforcement of Anti-Ra ..

1 hour ago
 Police retrieve occupied property of an overseas P ..

Police retrieve occupied property of an overseas Pakistani

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.