Dept accountability to be ensured in police: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that transparent, impartial and non-discriminatory departmental accountability of police personnel was an important part of his policy for which the performance of Internal Accountability Branch would be made more effective.

The IG Punjab assigned targets to the newly appointed DIG Internal Accountability Branch.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers and officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and illegal activities have no place in Punjab police. He issued these instructions to all officers of the province while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here.

He stressed upon ensuring strict and timely actions against such corrupt officials upon proving irregularities in departmental inquires. He said that such elements caused irreparable damage to reputation of the department.

Rao Sardar said that delay in taking actions on complaints received on the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU), should be sought from the districts. He said that citizens across the province should report any complaint against any police officer to the 1787 IGP Complaint Center and immediate action would be taken, he asserted.

The IGP said that the process of internal accountability of personnel should be further expedited under the policy of reward and punishment and all RPOs and DPOs should send a report on the steps taken in this regard to the Central Police Office, he maintained.

DIG Internal Accountability Branch briefed IG Punjab about under process inquiries and other official matters.

IG Punjab directed that inspection of police stations, police lines, offices or other projects in all the districts of the province should be carried out with full transparency and impartiality.