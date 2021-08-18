'Dept made sufficient arrangements in view of COVID-19' : Sara Aslam

Secretary Specialized Healthcare (SSH) Punjab Sara Aslam has said that the department had made sufficient arrangements in view of COVID-19 as out of total 6518 beds reserved in all government hospitals for coronavirus patients, 4659 were lying vacant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare (SSH) Punjab Sara Aslam has said that the department had made sufficient arrangements in view of COVID-19 as out of total 6518 beds reserved in all government hospitals for coronavirus patients, 4659 were lying vacant.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she said, as many as 319068 coronavirus patients had recovered in public sector hospitals under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 803 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours.

Likewise, 989 beds were vacant out of 1397 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore, she said adding the department had arranged 3020 beds in isolation wards of the hospitals in the province, out of which, 2354 beds were vacant.

Out of 370 beds in isolation wards in Lahore hospitals, 298 beds were lying vacant.

She said that 2790 beds had been reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals out of which, 1873 beds were vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 798 beds reserved in HDU, 564 beds were unoccupied, Sara added.

The Secretary SHC said the Health department had arranged 708 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the province of which 266 ventilators were under use while 442 were unoccupied.

Around 229 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 102 were occupied and 127 ventilators were vacant.